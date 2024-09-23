Congress 'anti-Dalit' party, it 'insulted' Kumari Selja: Amit Shah at rally in Haryana

Union Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress, calling it an "anti-Dalit" party and said it "insulted" Dalit leaders like Kumari Selja and Ashok Tanwar on Monday (September 23, 2024).

Mr. Shah also lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on reservation and asserted that if there is anybody who can protect the quota, it is only Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Shah was addressing a poll rally at Tohana for the October 5, 2024 Haryana Assembly elections.

"The Congress party is an anti-Dalit party," alleged Mr. Shah in his address. "The Congress always insulted Dalit leaders, be it Ashok Tanwar or sister Kumari Selja. The Congress insulted everyone," he further alleged.

The ruling BJP has been targeting the Congress over Dalit leader Selja staying away from the poll campaign.

Recently, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had invited Selja to join the BJP amid reports that she was staying away from the campaign for the Assembly polls.

Referring to Mr. Gandhi’s remarks on reservation, Mr. Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi spoke in America that there was no need for reservation after development. They (Congress) will remove reservations after development.”

"Our Haryana is a fully developed state. Do you want reservation or not?" Mr. Shah asked the gathering.

“If there is anybody who can protect the SC and OBC reservation, it is only (Prime Minister Narendra Modi),” he further said. Attacking the previous Congress government, Mr. Shah said before the BJP came to power in the State, “Government jobs were not given without ‘kharchi’ (corruption) or parchi’ (favouritism).”

He said it was the BJP government that provided jobs in a transparent manner.