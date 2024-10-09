ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Assembly election: Congress analysing 'unexpected' results, says Rahul

Published - October 09, 2024 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback

PTI

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said the Congress was looking into the results of Haryana Assembly polls. File. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) said the party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and will apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his first reaction after the shock defeat in Haryana, the former Congress president also thanked the people of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir for their support.

Also read: New candidates, caste coalitions help BJP beat anti-incumbency in Haryana

"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir — INDIA's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback while the National Conference-Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in maiden elections in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Gandhi said the Congress was looking into the results of Haryana Assembly polls.

Congress loses pole position among allies in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

"We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," he said.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our 'Babbar Sher' workers for their tireless hard work," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Watch: Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Key winners and losers
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US