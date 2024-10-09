GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana Assembly election: Congress analysing 'unexpected' results, says Rahul

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback

Published - October 09, 2024 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said the Congress was looking into the results of Haryana Assembly polls. File.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said the Congress was looking into the results of Haryana Assembly polls. File. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) said the party was analysing the "unexpected" results in Haryana and will apprise the Election Commission about complaints received from various constituencies of the State.

In his first reaction after the shock defeat in Haryana, the former Congress president also thanked the people of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir for their support.

Also read: New candidates, caste coalitions help BJP beat anti-incumbency in Haryana

"My heartfelt thanks to the people of Jammu and Kashmir — INDIA's victory in the state is a victory of the Constitution, a victory of democratic self-respect," he said.

The BJP on Tuesday clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback while the National Conference-Congress combine pulled off a spectacular victory in maiden elections in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Mr. Gandhi said the Congress was looking into the results of Haryana Assembly polls.

Congress loses pole position among allies in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

"We are analysing the unexpected results of Haryana. We will inform the Election Commission about the complaints coming from many assembly constituencies," he said.

"Heartfelt thanks to all the people of Haryana for their support and to our 'Babbar Sher' workers for their tireless hard work," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"We will continue this fight for rights, for social and economic justice, for truth, and will keep raising your voice," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Watch: Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Key winners and losers

Published - October 09, 2024 12:46 pm IST

