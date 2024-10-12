Congress analysing booth-level reports on Haryana elections: Mallikarjun Kharge

Responding to media queries on his party’s defeat in the recently concluded Haryana Assembly Elections, All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party was seriously analysing and getting booth-wise reports to see what went wrong in Haryana.

“The entire country had predicted that Congress would win Haryana Assembly elections. It was not the case of 50:50 chances. The prediction was clearly in favour of Congress. Exit Polls, media, YouTube channels, political analysts and common people were unanimous in their predictions. They firmly held that Congress would win the Haryana elections. The results, however, were shocking. We have sought booth-level reports. We are analysing the things to ascertain the factors that took the results the other way around. We will see what went wrong. We will see how much our leaders and cadres are responsible for the unexpected results. There will always be many to claim credit for success and there will always be many to criticise for the failure. Once we receive the reports, everything will be clear,” Mr. Kharge told mediapersons at his residence in Kalaburagi on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

‘BJP is a terrorist party’

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks linking Congress with so-called “Urban Naxals”, Mr. Kharge hit back by stating that BJP was a real terrorist party that unleashed attacks on Dalits, Tribals and other deprived communities.

Mr. Modi had, addressing a rally in Washim district of Maharashtra a week ago, said that Congress was run by a gang of “Urban Naxals” after launching various projects.

“Mr. Modi is habituated to make such remarks He was silent so far. After getting some life, he again started making such remarks. Intellectuals are labelled as Urban Naxals. The fact, however, is that Mr. Modi’s party itself is a terrorist party. They [BJP] lynch and kill people. It urinates in the mouths of people belonging to Scheduled Castes. They rape the tribal women. He [Mr. Modi] supports the people who commit these crimes. On the top of it, he blames others. Mr. Modi has no right [to point his fingers to others]. People of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, especially the tribal communities, are being attacked in the BJP-ruled States. The BJP blames for this. Do we have power in those States? You run the government and you can control it. Mr. Modi is habituated to make such remarks. He speaks less about people and the country but more about the [Opposition] parties.

