Congress alleges delays in election trend updates on ECI website, questions BJP’s motives

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) raised concerns about the delay in updating election trends on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website during the Haryana Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:Haryana Assembly election results LIVE

In a post on X, Mr. Ramesh compared the situation to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that outdated and misleading trends were being shared. He questioned whether the BJP was attempting to exert pressure on the administration by manipulating the flow of information.

“Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends?” Mr. Ramesh said.

Latest trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the BJP was ahead in 49 seats while the Congress in 35.

The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.