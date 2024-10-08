ADVERTISEMENT

Congress alleges delays in election trend updates on ECI website, questions BJP’s motives

Updated - October 08, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Jairam Ramesh raises concerns over outdated trends on ECI website during Haryana Assembly polls, drawing parallels with 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) raised concerns about the delay in updating election trends on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website during the Haryana Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read:Haryana Assembly election results LIVE

In a post on X, Mr. Ramesh compared the situation to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that outdated and misleading trends were being shared. He questioned whether the BJP was attempting to exert pressure on the administration by manipulating the flow of information.

“Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends?” Mr. Ramesh said.

Latest trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the BJP was ahead in 49 seats while the Congress in 35.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The majority mark for the 90-member assembly is 46.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US