Congress alleges delays in election trend updates on ECI website, questions BJP’s motives

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday 9October 8, 2024) raised concerns about the delay in updating election trends on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website during the Haryana Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Mr. Ramesh compared the situation to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, alleging that outdated and misleading trends were being shared. He questioned whether the BJP was attempting to exert pressure on the administration by manipulating the flow of information.

“Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends?” Mr. Ramesh said.