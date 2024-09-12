GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Congress-AAP alliance talks in Haryana failed because of seat choice differences’

Congress source says AAP was not interested in contesting the six constituencies offered

Published - September 12, 2024 10:32 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Haryana Leader of Opposition and Congress candidate from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party leader Deepender Singh Hooda and others during a public meeting for the Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak on September 11, 2024.

Haryana Leader of Opposition and Congress candidate from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party leader Deepender Singh Hooda and others during a public meeting for the Haryana Assembly elections, in Rohtak on September 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Differences over the choice of seats led to the collapse of Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance talks in Haryana, a senior Congress leader said on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

The Congress source cited above said the AAP’s insistence on deciding which seats it would like to contest was the tipping point. When the talks had first started, the AAP demanded 10 to 12 seats as part of the alliance, while the Congress was not willing to concede more than half a dozen seats.

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress declares 40 more candidates

After several rounds of negotiations, the AAP displayed flexibility on the number of seats but did not want to take any of the six seats that the Congress was willing to offer, said the source. The party wanted seats such as Jind and Pehowa which the Congress was not willing to concede. The Congress finally named the candidates for these seats late on Wednesday night.

The Congress argued that AAP did not have much ground presence on most of the Assembly constituencies and was way below the BJP and the Congress in terms of vote share. “Though they have pockets of support, they are not yet a major political force across Haryana,” said the source.

AAP fields WWE wrestler against Congress’s Vinesh Phogat in Julana

The Congress had initiated talks with AAP in Haryana at party leader Rahul Gandhi’s prodding despite reservation from State leaders, including former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In an earlier interview to The Hindu, Mr. Hooda said that the Congress on its own was capable of taking on and defeating the BJP.

Haryana Assembly polls: Turncoats, former CM’s grandson in Congress second list

However, Mr. Gandhi was keen that INDIA bloc partners should contest in alliance in as many States as possible. Talks with AAP started soon after Mr. Gandhi broached the issue in the first meeting of the party’s central election authority that had met to finalise candidates.

“It is because of this background [Rahul Gandhi’s initiative] that we didn’t issue any public statement even after AAP unilaterally announced its first list of 20 candidates,” the source said.

Published - September 12, 2024 10:32 pm IST

