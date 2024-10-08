BJP retains Haryana with third straight win; Congress suffers a jolt

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) retained its decade-long power in Haryana with a third straight win in the 2024 Assembly election, giving a jolt to the Congress, which was its key challenger, fighting to wrest power from the BJP.

By securing victory in 48 constituencies, the BJP got a clear majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. However, eight of its Ministers and the Speaker have faced a defeat. With 48 seats in its kitty, the BJP has given its best electoral performance in the Haryana Assembly polls, the last best was 47 seats in 2014. The Congress was able to win only 36 seats, while it is leading in one seat, resulting in a setback to the party, which has been riddled with ‘internal factionalism’ in the State.

In Haryana, 46 seats are required to form the government. According to the results declared by the Election Commission, the BJP has won 48 seats and the Congress 36 while it was leading in one till the filing of this report. Interestingly, the difference between the vote share of the BJP and the Congress is less than 1%. The BJP got 39.94% votes while the Congress secured 39.09% vote share.

JJP’s drubbing

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), the former coalition partner of the BJP, which in 2019 sprung a surprise by winning 10 seats, failed to open its electoral account in this election, facing a complete drubbing. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which fought the election in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), won only two seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was seeking a ‘chance’ to form the next government to let it replicate the ‘Delhi and Punjab model of governance’, drew a blank. Three Independents have registered wins in the polls held on October 5.

As the BJP is all set to form the next government, Nayab Singh Saini, the incumbent Chief Minister, who has won from the Ladwa seat by securing 16,054 votes, is likely to be the party’s choice as Chief Minister.

The eight Ministers who have lost are — Subhash Sudha (Thanesar), Kanwarpal Gurjar (Jagadhari), Abhay Singh Yadav (Nangal Chaudhary), Aseem Goyal (Ambala City), Jai Prakash Dalal (Loharu), Kamal Gupta (Hisar), Sanjay Singh (Nuh) and Ranjit Chautala (Rania). Mr. Chautala contested as an Independent after he left the BJP. The outgoing Speaker Gian Chand Gupta lost in Panchkula where he was defeated by Congress candidate Chander Mohan.

Mr. Saini said the people had expressed their faith in the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government’s policies. “We have formed a full majority government for the third time, and I give full credit to Modi ji. With his blessings, under his guidance, the people of Haryana have put a stamp on the government’s policies,” said Mr. Saini.

Hooda expresses surprise

Congress’s Bhupinder Hooda expressed surprise over the results, saying “The election result was opposite to the prevailing atmosphere across the State. I am sure the BJP would also be surprised at the result. We lost many seats with narrow margins.” He was responding to a question on the poll outcome.

The key winning candidates of the Congress include — former Chief Minister Mr. Bhupinder Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), Vinesh Phogat (Julana), Aditya Surjewala (Kaithal), Geeta Bhukkal (Jhajjar). The prominent BJP candidates who won include — Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Shruti Choudhry (Tosham) and Arti Singh Rao (Ateli). The winning INLD candidates were Arjun Chautala (Rania) and Aditya Devi Lal (Dabwali).

The prominent candidates who lost include — INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala (Ellenabad), JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala (Dabwali). Also, the Congress’ Brijendra Singh, the BJP’s O.P. Dhankar (Badli), Capt. Abhimanyu (Narnaund) and Haryana Lokhit Party’s Gopal Kanda (Sirsa) also lost.

The ruling BJP fought the election focusing on its “effective fight against corruption and nepotism”, and “ensuring transparency” during its governance while the Congress was harping upon the anti-incumbency factor against the BJP and attempted to corner the BJP on adopting policies that have been against all sections of society — be it farmers, workers, traders, youth, women, and government employees. The key issues raised by the Congress to target the BJP included — the danger to the Constitution, the Agnipath scheme, unemployment, price rise, sidelining of Scheduled Castes, OBCs, adopting anti-farmer stance and making policies to assist ‘big corporates’ and industrialists.