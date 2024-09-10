The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) released the second list of 21 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, dropping six sitting MLAs, including two ministers.

The party’s Pehowa candidate, Sardar Kamaljeet Singh Ajrana, was also replaced after he expressed his inability to contest the poll on party ticket citing opposition from the local leaders.

The party has so far declared 87 candidates for election to 90-member assembly.

Two Muslim leaders, Naseem Ahmed and Aizaz Khan, has also been fielded from Ferozepur Jhirka and Punhana respectively.

Besides Bawal MLA Banwari Lal and Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, both Ministers, the party dropped Pataudi, Hodal, Ganaur and Hatin MLAs.

The party has fielded former Minister Krishna Gahlawat from Rai after the Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, the sitting MLA from this segment, declared that he did not want to contest the Assembly election. Ms. Gahlawat had lost the Rai Assembly poll in 2014 contesting on the BJP’s ticket.

Sardar Baldev Singh has been named as party’s nominee from Dabwali, after the party’s Sirsa president Aditya Devi Lal had resigned and joined the Indian National Lok Dal in protest against the first list of 67 candidates on September 4.

Former Minister Manish Grover has again been fielded from Rohtak. He had lost to Congress’ B.B. Batra in 2019 from this Assembly segment.

The party is yet to announce its candidates for Mahendragarh, Sirsa and NIT Faridabad.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.

