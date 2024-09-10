ADVERTISEMENT

BJP releases second list of 21 candidates for Haryana polls

Updated - September 10, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Chandigarh

BJP has announced 87 candidates for the 90-member Haryana assembly so far.

Ashok Kumar

Image for representation | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) released the second list of 21 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, dropping six sitting MLAs, including two ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party’s Pehowa candidate, Sardar Kamaljeet Singh Ajrana, was also replaced after he expressed his inability to contest the poll on party ticket citing opposition from the local leaders.

Haryana Assembly elections: AAP releases second list of nine candidates

The party has so far declared 87 candidates for election to 90-member assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Muslim leaders, Naseem Ahmed and Aizaz Khan, has also been fielded from Ferozepur Jhirka and Punhana respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Besides Bawal MLA Banwari Lal and Badkhal MLA Seema Trikha, both Ministers, the party dropped Pataudi, Hodal, Ganaur and Hatin MLAs.

The party has fielded former Minister Krishna Gahlawat from Rai after the Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, the sitting MLA from this segment, declared that he did not want to contest the Assembly election. Ms. Gahlawat had lost the Rai Assembly poll in 2014 contesting on the BJP’s ticket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana Assembly elections: Congress releases first list of 32 candidates; Vinesh Phogat to fight from Julana

Sardar Baldev Singh has been named as party’s nominee from Dabwali, after the party’s Sirsa president Aditya Devi Lal had resigned and joined the Indian National Lok Dal in protest against the first list of 67 candidates on September 4.

Former Minister Manish Grover has again been fielded from Rohtak. He had lost to Congress’ B.B. Batra in 2019 from this Assembly segment.

The party is yet to announce its candidates for Mahendragarh, Sirsa and NIT Faridabad.

Haryana will go to polls on October 5 and the results will be declared on October 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US