BJP manifesto for Haryana promises two lakh government jobs, ₹2,100 to women, job guarantee for Agniveers

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president J.P. Nadda on Thursday (September 19, 2024) released the party’s 20-point manifesto, “Sankalp Patra”, for Haryana ahead of the Assembly poll, promising two lakh government jobs, ₹2,100 monthly assistance to women and government job guarantee to Agniveers hailing from the State.

The party also promised creation of ten industrial towns and full scholarship to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Class (OBC) students of government medical and engineering colleges, among other things.

Unveiling the manifesto at the party’s Rohtak media centre, Mr. Nadda said the Congress had made manifesto a “diluted document” and “ended its relevance”, but the BJP had started the “culture of report cards” and was committed to fulfil the promises made in its manifesto.

Attacking the Opposition, Mr. Nadda said ten years ago Haryana was known for corruption in jobs and land scams, but during the BJP’s rule over the past decade the per Capita income of the State had doubled, exports had grown three times and 5,800 villages were getting round-the-clock electricity compared with only 538 such villages in 2014.

BJP promises purchase of 24 crops at MSP

Reading out the 20-point manifesto, the Union Health Minister said the BJP government would continue to procure 24 crops on the Minimum Support Price and provide cooking cylinder to the BPL families for ₹500.

On the jobs front, the party promised to create job opportunities for five lakh youth and monthly stipend under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. Mr. Nadda said the party on returning to power would give incentives to the industrialists to provide jobs to 50,000 local youth in each of the ten industrial towns promised in the manifesto.

The other promises include separate welfare board for all Backward Class communities, connecting Gurugram and Faridabad by a metro network, making Haryana a global centre of education and a Safari park in Aravalis to increase tourism. Besides, the manifesto promised five lakh houses in urban and rural areas and free dialysis and diagnostic facilities in government hospitals.

