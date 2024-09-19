GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP manifesto for Haryana promises two lakh government jobs, ₹2,100 to women, job guarantee for Agniveers

Reading out the 20-point manifesto, the Union Health Minister said the BJP government would continue to procure 24 crops on the Minimum Support Price and provide cooking cylinder to the BPL families for ₹500

Published - September 19, 2024 01:39 pm IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and State BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli released party’s manifesto for the State Assembly elections, in Rohtak, Haryana, on September 19, 2024.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and State BJP President Mohan Lal Badoli released party’s manifesto for the State Assembly elections, in Rohtak, Haryana, on September 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president J.P. Nadda on Thursday (September 19, 2024) released the party’s 20-point manifesto, “Sankalp Patra”, for Haryana ahead of the Assembly poll, promising two lakh government jobs, ₹2,100 monthly assistance to women and government job guarantee to Agniveers hailing from the State.

The party also promised creation of ten industrial towns and full scholarship to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Class (OBC) students of government medical and engineering colleges, among other things.

BJP seeks to balance OBC, upper caste candidates in Haryana; Congress gives a third of tickets to Jats

Unveiling the manifesto at the party’s Rohtak media centre, Mr. Nadda said the Congress had made manifesto a “diluted document” and “ended its relevance”, but the BJP had started the “culture of report cards” and was committed to fulfil the promises made in its manifesto.

Attacking the Opposition, Mr. Nadda said ten years ago Haryana was known for corruption in jobs and land scams, but during the BJP’s rule over the past decade the per Capita income of the State had doubled, exports had grown three times and 5,800 villages were getting round-the-clock electricity compared with only 538 such villages in 2014.

BJP promises purchase of 24 crops at MSP

Reading out the 20-point manifesto, the Union Health Minister said the BJP government would continue to procure 24 crops on the Minimum Support Price and provide cooking cylinder to the BPL families for ₹500.

Haryana Assembly polls: Congress bets on ‘freebies’ in Haryana poll manifesto
Haryana elections: SC seats hold key, as votes lost by BJP went to Congress in LS polls

On the jobs front, the party promised to create job opportunities for five lakh youth and monthly stipend under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme. Mr. Nadda said the party on returning to power would give incentives to the industrialists to provide jobs to 50,000 local youth in each of the ten industrial towns promised in the manifesto.

The other promises include separate welfare board for all Backward Class communities, connecting Gurugram and Faridabad by a metro network, making Haryana a global centre of education and a Safari park in Aravalis to increase tourism. Besides, the manifesto promised five lakh houses in urban and rural areas and free dialysis and diagnostic facilities in government hospitals.

Published - September 19, 2024 01:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Haryana / Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics / state politics / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.