BJP does U-turn on Gopal Kanda, supports him for Sirsa seat in Haryana Assembly election

After the BJP candidate from Sirsa withdrew his nomination papers on Monday, INLD leader Abhay Chautala said he would reconsider alliance with Mr. Kanda’s Haryana Lokhit Party.

Published - September 16, 2024 08:51 pm IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Gopal Kanda.

File photo of Gopal Kanda. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sirsa candidate Rohtash Jangra on Monday (September 16, 2024) withdrew his nomination papers in support of Haryana Lokhit Party’s (HLP) Gopal Kanda. Later, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary-general Abhay Chautala said that he would reconsider his alliance with the HLP. Haryana is going to polls on October 5 and the vote counting will take place on October 8.

Mr. Kanda, who supported the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, had joined INLD-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance a day after the BJP released its final list of candidates which didn’t feature his name.

BJP senior leader Ashok Tanwar, at a press conference, announced that the party’s candidate from Sirsa assembly constituency had withdrawn his papers and extended support to Mr. Kanda. Mr. Tanwar said that the party supported Mr. Kanda as he had supported the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls.

On why the party earlier ruled out alliance with the HLP, Mr. Tanwar said that “it was the decision of the high command”.

Despite Chief Minister Nayab Saini hinting last month that the BJP would tie up with the HLP, the saffron party in its final list fielded Mr. Jangra from Sirsa. A day later, Mr. Kanda joined the INLD-BSP alliance.

However following the BJP’s U-turn on alliance with the HLP, INLD leader Mr. Chautala, at a press conference, said he would speak to Mr. Kanda about this and reconsider his decision to ally with him. “If the BJP has supported Mr. Kanda and he has accepted their support, we would discuss it to decide on the future course of action,” said Mr. Chautala.

Recently a video clip went viral, in which Mr. Kanda told a news channel that the BJP would form government for a third time in Haryana and the INLD-led alliance would support it.

On the BJP supporting Mr. Kanda, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, at a press conference, said the people of the State already knew this would happen. “INLD-HLP earlier had an indirect alliance with the BJP, but it has now become public,” he said.

“In Haryana, the direct contest is between the Congress and BJP. All other parties like INLD, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), HLP have been fielded only to split the votes of the Congress. The BJP has given this responsibility to many Independents also. The public needs to be cautious of such candidates,” Mr. Hooda said.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Haryana / Indian National Lok Dal / Haryana Lokhit Party

