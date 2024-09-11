BJP denies ticket to former Haryana State chief Ram Bilas Sharma

The Bharatiya Janata Party late on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) night announced candidates for the three remaining Assembly segments in Haryana, denying party ticket to its former State president Ram Bilas Sharma, who had filed his nomination from Mahendragarh earlier during the day miffed over the delay in announcement.

Putting to rest all speculations of a last-minute tie-up with former Minister Gopal Kanda by not fielding a candidate from Sirsa, the party nominated Rohtash Jangra from the Assembly segment. Mr. Kanda’s Haryana Lokhit Party is an ally of the National Democratic Alliance. Chief Minister Nayab Saini too had last month hinted at a possible coalition with the HLP in the Assembly poll. Mr. Kanda, the lone MLA of the HLP, had extended unconditional support to the BJP after the Assembly election in 2019.

In Faridabad NIT, the party fielded local leader Satish Fagna, dashing hopes of Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar’s son Devendra Pal Chaudhary, who was among the top contenders for the party ticket.

In a major snub to Mr. Sharma, the party fielded district president Kanwar Singh Yadav from the Mahendragarh seat. Besides Mr. Sharma, another local leader Kailash Chand too had filed his nomination from Mahendragarh in anticipation of party ticket.