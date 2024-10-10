GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP bags urban support, Congress holds a slight edge among rural voters
Premium

The CSDS-Lokniti survey reveals a clear divergence in voting behaviour between rural and urban voters.

Updated - October 10, 2024 03:46 am IST

Kirti Sharma,Jyoti Mishra
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini is greeted by BJP leader Naveen Jindal and others after the former won the Assembly elections from Ladwa constituency at Ladwa in Kurukshetra district on October 8, 2024.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini is greeted by BJP leader Naveen Jindal and others after the former won the Assembly elections from Ladwa constituency at Ladwa in Kurukshetra district on October 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Haryana Assembly election highlighted a significant rural-urban divide in voting patterns, underscoring the deep-rooted socio-economic differences across the State. Haryana, known for its predominantly rural population, exhibited distinct voting preferences between rural and urban voters, shaping the electoral outcome in important ways.

The CSDS-Lokniti survey reveals a clear divergence in voting behaviour between rural and urban voters. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered substantial support among urban voters, securing 46% of the urban vote, while the Congress managed only 34% — a critical 12 point lead. However, in rural areas, where the majority of Haryana’s population resides, the Congress outperformed the BJP, winning 42% of the rural vote, compared with the BJP’s 37%, giving the Congress a five-point lead. Smaller parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Indian National Lok Dal, received limited support, capturing 7% of the rural vote and 3% of the urban vote, respectively.

Diverging issues

The rural-urban divide is also evident in the key issues influencing voter behaviour. Unemployment emerged as the most important issue overall, but it was a much larger concern for rural voters (50%) compared with urban voters (30%). Price rise, agricultural concerns, and the Agnipath recruitment scheme were also significant issues for rural voters, while urban voters expressed more concern about corruption, price rise, and women’s safety. These differences in priorities highlight the divergent challenges faced by rural and urban communities in Haryana (Table 2).

This divide also extends to perceptions of which government has contributed more to the development of Haryana. A greater percentage of urban voters credited the BJP government (51%) for the State’s development between 2014 and 2024, while rural voters were slightly less convinced, with 47% attributing the development to the BJP.

On the other hand, 45% of rural voters credited the Congress government (2004–2014) for development, compared with 39% of urban voters. This division underscores different experiences and expectations of rural and urban communities regarding governance and development.

The 2024 Haryana Assembly election has brought the State’s rural-urban divide into sharp focus. With rural voters tilting slightly in favour of the Congress and urban voters leaning strongly towards the BJP, the election results reflect the socio-economic differences that continue to shape Haryana’s political landscape.

CSDS-Lokniti survey

The authors are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS

Published - October 10, 2024 03:40 am IST

