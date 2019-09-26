BJP acting against 'coalition dharma', say Akalis

One of the the BJP’s oldest allies — the Shiromani Akali Dal — on Thursday accused the BJP of using political muscle power to force its sole legislator in Haryana to join the saffron party, ahead of the State Assembly polls.

Balkaur Singh, MLA, Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh had joined the BJP in New Delhi.

Upset over the episode, the Akali Dal’s core committee held a meeting in Amritsar and termed the BJP’s act against the principle of coalition ‘dharma’.

“The SAD’s core committee condemns the BJP for using political muscle power to make its MLA Balkaur Singh join the saffron party..this act was against the principle of coalition ‘dharma’,” senior party leader and former Minister Daljeet Singh Cheema told The Hindu.

Mr. Cheema said the core committee had observed that the BJP had not only betrayed the SAD but also backtracked from the commitments it had made vis-a-vis the Haryana Assembly elections slated for October 21.

“The SAD has always stood through thick and thin with the BJP in the national interest. It is condemnable that the BJP has chosen to ignore the steadfast support of the SAD and decided to induct an Akali MLA into its fold.”

The party noted that it was the BJP which had committed to contest the Haryana elections jointly with the SAD. “The Akali Dal extended support to the BJP wholeheartedly across the country. The party has asked the rank and file to gear up to contest the Haryana Assembly elections on its own. The core committee would soon come out with its list of candidates and assign duties to leaders and workers to run an energetic and result-oriented campaign.”