ADVERTISEMENT

Ashok Tanwar joins Congress at Rahul Gandhi's rally

Published - October 03, 2024 03:57 pm IST - Chandigarh

Former BJP leader Ashok Tanwar rejoins Congress at Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Haryana ahead of State elections

PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with former MP Ashok Tanwar as the latter joins Congress during a public ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Mahendragarh district, Haryana, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a setback to the BJP, its senior leader and former MP Ashok Tanwar joined the Congress at a rally of Rahul Gandhi in Mahendragarh district in Haryana on Thursday (October 3, 2024), two days before the State goes to polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Mr. Gandhi was winding up his speech, an announcement was made from the stage asking the audience to wait for a few minutes.

Haryana Assembly polls: Another setback to AAP as Nilokheri candidate Amar Singh joins Congress

Soon after, Mr. Tanwar, who had joined the BJP earlier this year, walked onto the stage and it was announced that "aaj unki ghar vapsi ho gayi ha (today, he has returned to the Congress fold)".

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tanwar, who was considered close to Mr. Gandhi and had left the Congress in 2019 following differences with senior party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, joined the party hours before the campaigning for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls comes to an end at 6 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Decoding Haryana’s political landscape

The Dalit leader's return to the Congress is likely to come as a boost for the party, which is looking to wrest power from the BJP after a decade.

Mr. Tanwar, a former Haryana Congress president, shook hands with Mr. Gandhi and greeted Mr. Hooda, who welcomed him into the party fold and patted his back. Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal was also present on stage.

Mr. Tanwar had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in April 2022. Before joining the AAP, he was with the Trinamool Congress briefly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US