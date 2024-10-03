Ashok Tanwar joins Congress at Rahul Gandhi's rally

In a setback to the BJP, its senior leader and former MP Ashok Tanwar joined the Congress at a rally of Rahul Gandhi in Mahendragarh district in Haryana on Thursday (October 3, 2024), two days before the State goes to polls.

As Mr. Gandhi was winding up his speech, an announcement was made from the stage asking the audience to wait for a few minutes.

Soon after, Mr. Tanwar, who had joined the BJP earlier this year, walked onto the stage and it was announced that "aaj unki ghar vapsi ho gayi ha (today, he has returned to the Congress fold)".

Mr. Tanwar, who was considered close to Mr. Gandhi and had left the Congress in 2019 following differences with senior party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, joined the party hours before the campaigning for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls comes to an end at 6 p.m.

The Dalit leader's return to the Congress is likely to come as a boost for the party, which is looking to wrest power from the BJP after a decade.

Mr. Tanwar, a former Haryana Congress president, shook hands with Mr. Gandhi and greeted Mr. Hooda, who welcomed him into the party fold and patted his back. Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal was also present on stage.

Mr. Tanwar had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in April 2022. Before joining the AAP, he was with the Trinamool Congress briefly.