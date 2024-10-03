GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ashok Tanwar joins Congress at Rahul Gandhi's rally

Former BJP leader Ashok Tanwar rejoins Congress at Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Haryana ahead of State elections

Published - October 03, 2024 03:57 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with former MP Ashok Tanwar as the latter joins Congress during a public ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Mahendragarh district, Haryana, on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with former MP Ashok Tanwar as the latter joins Congress during a public ahead of Haryana Assembly elections, in Mahendragarh district, Haryana, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a setback to the BJP, its senior leader and former MP Ashok Tanwar joined the Congress at a rally of Rahul Gandhi in Mahendragarh district in Haryana on Thursday (October 3, 2024), two days before the State goes to polls.

As Mr. Gandhi was winding up his speech, an announcement was made from the stage asking the audience to wait for a few minutes.

Haryana Assembly polls: Another setback to AAP as Nilokheri candidate Amar Singh joins Congress

Soon after, Mr. Tanwar, who had joined the BJP earlier this year, walked onto the stage and it was announced that "aaj unki ghar vapsi ho gayi ha (today, he has returned to the Congress fold)".

Mr. Tanwar, who was considered close to Mr. Gandhi and had left the Congress in 2019 following differences with senior party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, joined the party hours before the campaigning for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls comes to an end at 6 p.m.

Decoding Haryana’s political landscape

The Dalit leader's return to the Congress is likely to come as a boost for the party, which is looking to wrest power from the BJP after a decade.

Mr. Tanwar, a former Haryana Congress president, shook hands with Mr. Gandhi and greeted Mr. Hooda, who welcomed him into the party fold and patted his back. Senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal was also present on stage.

Mr. Tanwar had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in April 2022. Before joining the AAP, he was with the Trinamool Congress briefly.

Published - October 03, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Haryana / Assembly Elections

