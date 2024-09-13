ADVERTISEMENT

Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in Haryana, party will fight polls with double energy: AAP State chief

Updated - September 13, 2024 01:41 pm IST - Chandigarh

People want to bring the AAP to power and we will win the polls, says AAP Haryana chief Sushil Gupta

PTI

AAP leader Sushil Gupta said Arvind Kejriwal will campaign in Haryana. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Shortly after Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court, AAP's Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta on Friday (September 13, 2024) said his party supremo will campaign in the State, where the people are looking for a change.

"We will now fight the polls with double energy. Kejriwal ji will soon start his campaign in Haryana," Mr. Gupta said as he hailed the Supreme Court decision granting bail to the Delhi Chief Minister.

Also Read: Delhi Excise policy: Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in CBI case | LIVE

Mr. Gupta, whose party is fighting the Assembly polls on its own, said the people are waiting to "oust" the BJP from power.

Amid impasse in alliance talks, AAP says those underestimating party will regret it

"Development has come to a standstill during the BJP's time. People are waiting for October 5 to oust them from power," he said.

He further said, "people are looking for a 'badlav' (change), they want to elect an honest government, which can ensure good education and health facilities, round-the-clock power supply and overall development".

"People want to bring the AAP to power and we will win the polls," Mr. Gupta told PTI.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Mr. Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy 'scam', saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

