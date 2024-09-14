GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana Assembly elections: AICC appoints three Congress seniors as observers

The All India Congress Committee appoints senior observers for Haryana Assembly elections to ensure smooth process

Updated - September 14, 2024 02:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Assembly election in Haryana, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as observers on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

In a press release, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the three senior observers will ensure a smooth process in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, with immediate effect.

Earlier, the Congress issued 40 more candidates late on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) night, fielding former Deputy Chief Minister Chandra Mohan from Panchkula, Nirmal Singh from Ambala city and Vikas Saharan from Kalayat. 

In the first list of 32 candidates for the Assembly election in Haryana, the Congress fielded Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Julana constituency and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi. Reposing faith in all its MLAs, the party said it would give ticket to all the 28 sitting MLAs, besides four others.

The election for Haryana’s 90-member Assembly is scheduled for October 5, 2024.

Published - September 14, 2024 02:44 pm IST

