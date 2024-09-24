After a decade in power in Haryana, the BJP struggles against a palpable undercurrent

As Haryana goes to vote on October 5, incumbent Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, 54, who replaced his senior party colleague and now Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar earlier this year at the top post in Haryana, has his task cut out in ensuring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power in the State for a third term, swimming against what appears to be a palpable undercurrent.

With only a few days left to polling, Mr. Saini, who is contesting from the Ladwa Assembly constituency in Kurukshetra district, has been holding a spree of rallies across the State, seeking votes for his party’s pitch of “transparent, corruption-free” and “development-oriented” governance. Mr. Saini, who is contesting from the seat for the first time (he was the Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra between 2019 and 2024), is locking horns with the Congress’s sitting MLA Mewa Singh. Sixteen candidates are in the fray for the seat. .

In his constituency, Mr. Saini appears to be facing a challenging battle, even as disenchantment with the ruling party is visible among the youth, farmers, women, workers and traders in different Assembly segments of the State. Sections of the electorate continue to be anxious about job opportunities, business challenges, agrarian distress, inflation, and crime. Issues related to reservations also resonate with the Scheduled Castes. Mr. Saini’s sympathisers, however, are content with what they perceive as improvements in infrastructure and governance.

Pawan Kumar, 52, in Ladwa town, is dejected over the lack of jobs. Mr. Kumar, who holds two post graduate degrees, one in Hindi and the other in journalism, works as a consultant content writer at the University of Delhi in New Delhi. “I worked as a teacher in a private school. Later, I started working with local media for years at Ladwa, as finding a government job or even a suitable private job remained a distant dream. But finding it hard to make ends meet, I eventually decided to look for a job outside the State. Since 2019, I have been working in Delhi. It’s not easy to sustain. The salary is moderate and I can’t afford to take my family with me. Almost half of my income is spent on rent and conveyance. Every weekend, I visit my native place, travelling over 160 km. If at all there was a suitable and secure job here in my town or nearby, I wouldn’t have to face this difficult situation,” Mr. Kumar said.

“If the BJP had given regular jobs or created suitable job opportunities as they claim, then why would people like me have to go to other States?” Mr. Kumar said. He is the joint owner of eight acres of land held by family members, and thus unable to rely solely on his agrarian income.

In Ladwa’s main market, Guni Ram, 75, a blacksmith, is on the other hand content with the BJP government’s performance. “Two of my daughters have secured government jobs. One is working at the local Anganwadi (rural child care centre) and the other is associated with the survey team of a local governance body. I didn’t have to pay money to anyone to obtain their job. They [the BJP] have done decent work,” Mr. Guni Ram said.

At Thana village in Kurukshetra, an animated discussion among locals over a cup of tea at a makeshift roadside tea stall reflects the political fever that has gripped the State. Nana Ram, 52, speaks highly about the BJP’s work at the Centre, yet he is unsure of the party’s victory in the State. “They (the BJP) abrogated Article 370 [in Jammu and Kashmir]. It was a big decision in national interest. It’s due to the digital revolution in their regime that my daughter can work from home and is earning a decent income. New roads have come up in the last decade. I get ₹6,000 annually under the Kisan Samman scheme from the Centre. How can I deny the good work? But I am not sure about the BJP regaining power in the State as there’s a sense of bringing change after 10 years of their rule. There is an undercurrent,” Mr. Nana Ram said.

Sitting next to him, Raj Kumar, who owns five acres of farmland, criticises the BJP government for what he terms its “anti-farmer” policies. “In 2014, the BJP promised to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission to fix the minimum support price (MSP) according to the C2 plus 50% formula but then back-tracked. They are also not giving a legal guarantee on MSP. They betrayed farmers and I have lost all hope in them. Most farmers are financially distressed but they are ignorant about our problems,” Mr. Kumar said.

The BJP’s is wooing the Scheduled Castes, who make up over 20% of the State’s population, by claiming it has undertaken several initiatives for them. Rajesh Kapro, a Kaithal-based social activist, is unconvinced. “They (the BJP) stress that reservation for Scheduled Castes is and will be secure under their regime, but the truth is that the BJP has been pushing for lateral entry in the bureaucracy, etc., which would directly hurt the reservation system. It’s only to garner the support and vote of Dalits that they are making so much noise in favour of the community in the election campaign,” Mr. Kapro said, adding, “The Congress is no better. The issue of providing agricultural land to landless Dalits has been pending for a long time but even the Congress, when it was in power, did little for it.”

In Yamuanagar’s Jagadhri, Rupinder Kaur, who is associated with a farmer outfit, expressed concern over the rise in prices and crimes. “Over the years, the prices of essential household commodities has increased sharply, adversely impacting the kitchen budget. The BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in the State, should have come up with a mechanism to control the prices. Even the instances of crime have risen here. It appears that there’s no fear of law left anymore,” Ms. Kaur said.

While the BJP government at the Centre and in Haryana claims to have undertaken several pro-people initiatives, the Congress, which is fighting to wrest power back from the BJP in Haryana, has stepped up its campaigning. At a rally in Jagadhri, the Congress’s observer, Kewal Singh Pathania, termed the BJP-led government in Haryana a “failed regime”. He said the difference between the Congress and the BJP could be assessed from the fact that while the Congress is confidently seeking votes for its performance when it was in power (2005 to 2009), the BJP was focused on “caste and religion-based politics” to remain in power as it had nothing to showcase as development.

In Panchkula, Vishnu Goyal, a businessman with interests in the automobile components and other sectors, said Haryana had to develop beyond Gurugram. “The country’s growth is rising but Haryana needs to gear up and it’s important that focus should be given across all districts, beyond regions like Gurugram, etc. Every party has been attempting to improve facilities for industry, but the key problem that I observe is that [control over] industry has been tightened for no reason by different wings of government. Even after necessary compliance is met, there have been instances of unnecessary hurdles. The mechanisms should be made smooth so that industry is not discouraged. As far as the Panchkula industrial area is concerned, we want a provision to nominate councillors to the municipal corporation so that we can raise our problems with the authority,” Mr. Goyal said.

In the run-up to the election, several State government employees and pensioners currently under the National Pension Scheme (NPS), have been making their presence felt by demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). They have started a ‘vote for OPS’ campaign under the banner of ‘Pension Bahali Sangarsh Samiti (Haryana)‘. Vijender Dhariwal, who heads the group, said the front did not accept the Centre’s recently announced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). “We are urging people to support and vote for political parties that would give us OPS. There are around 2.5 lakh government employees in the State who are covered under the NPS. They and their families are not happy with the [BJP] government,” Mr. Dhariwal said.