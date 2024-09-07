AAP gears up to ‘go solo’ in Haryana as talks with Cong. ‘reach stalemate’

Talks between INDIA bloc allies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, to forge an alliance for the election to the 90-member Haryana Assembly on October 5 have hit a roadblock, with sources indicating that the seat-sharing talks are “on the verge of collapse”.

AAP sources said on Friday that the party is preparing to contest the election alone in 50 seats and would be forced to release its list of candidates if no decision is arrived at by Sunday. “Many leaders from the BJP and Congress are expected to join AAP. The party might release the first list by Sunday,” a source said, adding that “talks are hanging by a thread but haven’t ended”.

Speaking to reporters, Congress in-charge for Haryana Deepak Babaria said there hasn’t been much progress in the talks as he was busy with the party’s central election committee meeting and finalising its first list of candidates for the State. He said the “talks would carry on, but there is a stalemate as of now”.

In its first list, the party named 32 candidates on Friday.

AAP sources said the party has sought 10 seats while the Congress has offered only five. A highly placed source in AAP’s Haryana unit told The Hindu that the party had put up the demand based on its alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha poll in the State, in which it had contested the Kurukshetra seat. He said the party was willing to settle for five Assembly seats of its choice, but the Congress was not showing signs of relenting.

‘Will benefit BJP’

“We can harm the Congress in at least 40 seats if the pact does not work out. It will eventually benefit the BJP,” the source said.

According to multiple sources, AAP is seeking to contest seats along the Haryana-Punjab border such as Gulha, Pehowa, Kalayat, Jind, Tohana, Ratia, and Rania, and two seats on the Delhi-Haryana border — Ballabgarh and Sohana. While AAP’s Haryana chief Sushil Gupta is keen on contesting from Jind, party senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda is eyeing the Kalayat seat. The Congress instead is offering Gurugram, Tohana, and Jind.

The talks are said to have started after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pushed for an alliance to consolidate votes against the BJP. However, State Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, are united in their opposition to an alliance with AAP.

A senior Congress leader said the State unit was never in favour of an alliance as the party is capable of winning on its own, but a panel was formed after Mr. Gandhi floated the idea keeping in view the unity of the INDIA bloc.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Raghav Chadha told mediapersons that the party was hopeful that an alliance would be formed for the poll. “We are doing everything possible in that direction,” he said.

