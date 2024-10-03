A win in Haryana will help the Congress to reclaim Punjab from Aam Aadmi Party, says Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa

A win in Haryana would be a morale booster for the Congress in Punjab, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa said. In an interview over the phone, Mr. Bajwa — who was appointed a senior observer by the party’s high command , said it was good that a tie-up with Aam Aadmi Party did not pan out in the State. Edited excerpts:

The campaign in Haryana is in its final stages, and you are talking about a landslide victory. What are you basing this on?

I have travelled extensively across Haryana, met a cross-section of people and everywhere the mood is clear: the people are fed up with the BJP’s incompetence and unkept promises. The last-minute change of Chief Minister was a desperate attempt to mask their 10 years of failure. People are not fools and have seen through this. They are determined to vote for real change.

What about rebel candidates who are contesting as Independents? You were appointed as an observer to pacify them. Have you succeeded?

The Congress faced a problem of plenty. Over 2,500 individuals applied for Congress tickets, all eager to represent the party since they know that we are poised to form the next government. While it’s natural that some people, who didn’t get tickets, may feel disappointed, we have actively engaged with them to ensure unity. I have personally held discussions with many of these aspirants, emphasising the need to look at the bigger picture. Many have understood that by supporting the official Congress nominees, they are contributing to a greater cause: to free Haryana from 10 years of BJP misrule.

The BJP has accused your party of being anti-Dalit, citing the sidelining of Kumari Selja in the campaign. What’s your response?

The BJP’s claims are unfounded and a diversionary tactic to hide their failures. Kumari Selja remains a respected leader within the Congress party and her contributions to Haryana’s development are well-recognised. Our party has always stood for the uplift and empowerment of marginalised communities, including Dalits. The Congress is a party of inclusion and has consistently championed social justice and the BJP’s focus on such allegations only highlights their desperation in the face of our strong, inclusive campaign. The Congress has always stood for inclusivity and empowerment, while the BJP has only sought to divide communities for electoral gains.

In North India, Congress is in power only in Himachal Pradesh. Will a win in Haryana boost your chances in your home State of Punjab as well?

Undoubtedly. A win in Haryana would energise the Congress across the region, including in Punjab. Much like Haryana, the people of Punjab, are tired of the divisive, destructive politics of both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. In Punjab, we have already seen how AAP’s misgovernance is damaging the State’s prospects, and the BJP has done nothing but fan the flames of division across the country. A win in Haryana will solidify that momentum in Punjab, setting the stage for us to reclaim the State from AAP’s failures.

So, you are happy that the proposed alliance with AAP in Haryana didn’t work out?

Absolutely. AAP has shown its true colours in Punjab. It’s a party of broken promises and misgovernance. The decision not to ally with AAP in Haryana has only strengthened our position, giving the voters a clear choice between Congress’s experience and development-oriented approach, and AAP’s populist stunts that have failed to deliver. The people deserve better than hollow promises and theatrics, which is all AAP has to offer.

If Congress comes to power in Haryana, will you lift the barricades at the Shambhu border and allow farmers to carry on with their march to Delhi?

The barricades symbolise BJP’s arrogance and disregard for the voice of the farmers. Once we come to power in Haryana, I am sure that our government will take every step that is pro-farmer.