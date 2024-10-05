62% voter turnout in Haryana Assembly election

Haryana on Saturday (October 5, 2024) recorded about 62% voter turnout for the 2024 Assembly election amid a high-stake electoral battle where the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress were key contenders.

The polling in the State registered a drop in comparison to the last assembly election. In the 2019 Assembly election, about 68% of voters exercised their franchise in the State. The polling remained by and large peaceful barring stray incidents of minor clashes.

According to the Election Commission of India, the approximate voter turnout was 61.61 % till 10 p.m. The polling percentage, however, is likely to go up slightly after final figures are computed, said an official here. The polling across the State was peaceful, barring stray incidents of minor clashes between supporters of political parties were reported.

In Nuh district, incidents of group clashes and stone-pelting were reported. There were reports of a clash among supporters of the Congress candidate Mohammad Ilyas and Independent candidate Rahish Khan in Punhana constituency, leaving a few injured. In Rohtak district’s Medina village, Haryana Jan Sevak Party candidate from the Meham constituency Balraj Kundu accused former MLA Anand Singh Dangi of assaulting him and his assistant at a polling booth. According to the police, in Panipat’s Nohra village, an incident of fight at polling booth resulting in serious injury to one person, who had to be hospitalised was reported. There were reports of a minor scuffle between supporters of rival candidates in Hisar district’s Narnaund.

In Haryana voting was held for all the 90 Assembly seats in a single phase with 1,031 candidates, including 101 women and 464 Independent in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

The key candidates whose fate would be sealed in the EVMs include Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat of the Congress besides JJP’s Dushyant Chautala.

Leaders of both the BJP and Congress claimed their wins. Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Congress was all set to form government with comfortable majority. Chief Minister and BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini asserted that the BJP will form the government for a third time with a big mandate.

In the high-stakes battle for Haryana, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is trying hard to defend its turf, the Indian National Congress has emerged as the main challenger. The BJP, which appears to be battling ‘anti-incumbancy’ is confident to regain power on what it terms as its effective fight against ‘corruption’ and ‘nepotism’, and ensuring ‘transparency’ in the government during its rule. Meanwhile, counting on the possible ‘undercurrent’ against the incumbent government, the Congress party aggressively campaigned to corner the BJP on non-fulfilment of promises, farmer’s distress, unemployment and economic slowdown.

Apart from the BJP and the Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the former coalition partner of the BJP, is contesting the poll in alliance with Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are also in the fray. Besides, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also taken the plunge by fielding candidates across the State. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Haryana Lokhit Party are other parties in the battle.