Amid the high-stake electoral battle for the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly, the early election result/trends on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) showed the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and its key challenger the Indian National Congress were embroiled in a neck to neck battle.

The ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), which has been power for a decade in Haryana, appears to be leading in seats close to what it won in the 2019 assembly poll. The Congress party looks to improving its tally since the previous election but it appears to be lagging behind the majority mark so far. In Haryana, 46 is the majority-seat mark and any party or alliance shall require these many seats to stake a claim in the State to form the next government.

According to the Election Commission’s result/trends, at 10:15 a.m., the BJP was leading in at least 41 assembly constituencies. The Congress was leading in 34 seats while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were leading in one seat each. Four Independents were also leading.

Voting for 90 Assembly constituencies in Haryana was held in a single phase on October 5 in which Haryana recorded a voter turnout of nearly 68%, As many as 1,031 candidates were in the fray, including 101 women and 464 Independents.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 40 seats but it fell short of six seats to form the government on its own. The BJP and JJP, which had secured 10 seats in the polls then joined hands to form an alliance government in the State. The Congress won 31 seats, the Haryana Lokhit Party and INLD one each, besides seven Independents.

In 2019, the BJP’s vote share was 36.49% while the Congress party had bagged 28.08% votes.

