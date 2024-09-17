GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1,031 candidates to contest Haryana Assembly polls

All 90 seats in Haryana to go to polls on October 5

Published - September 17, 2024 08:31 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat campaigns for Assembly polls, in Jind, on September 16, 2024. Over 1000 candidates will be contesting in the Haryana Assembly elections to be held on October 5.

Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat campaigns for Assembly polls, in Jind, on September 16, 2024. Over 1000 candidates will be contesting in the Haryana Assembly elections to be held on October 5. | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 1,031 candidates will contest the Haryana Assembly election to be held on October 5. While 1,559 candidates had filed nominations, after scrutiny, 1,221 were found valid and the candidature of 338 rejected.

Candidates were allowed to file their nomination papers between September 5 to 12. The scrutiny of the nominations took place on September 13, with the deadline for candidates to withdraw their nominations until September 16.

Out of the 1,221 nominations cleared, 190 candidates withdrew, the Election Commission (EC) said.

Seventeen candidates are contesting from Panchkula, 39 from Ambala, 40 from Yamunanagar, 43 from Kurukshetra, 53 from Kaithal, 55 from Karnal, 36 from Panipat, 65 from Sonipat, 72 from Jind, 40 from Fatehabad, 54 from Sirsa, 89 from Hisar, 33 from Dadri, 56 from Bhiwani, 56 from Rohtak, 42 from Jhajjar, 37 from Mahendragarh, 39 from Rewari, 47 from Gurugram, 21 from Nuh, 33 from Palwal, and 64 from Faridabad district.

All 90 seats in Haryana would go to polls on October 5. Counting would be held on October 8.

The EC had postponed the date of polling for the Haryana Assembly election to October 5 from October 1, keeping in mind a centuries-old festival of the Bishnoi community in remembrance of Guru Jambheshwar. The poll body had received representations from the national president of the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner, Rajasthan seeking the rescheduling of the date. The association said that the festival fell on October 2 and thousands of Bishnoi families residing in Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar would be travelling to Rajasthan during those days and would be unable to vote.

The EC had also got requests from the Haryana BJP unit for postponement of polls because of holidays, immediately before and after October 1.

