November 20, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated November 21, 2022 12:48 am IST

Gujarat, which is the home state of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has been governed by the BJP for the past 27 years.

Now, the Aam Aadmi Party has made an entry into the Gujarat elections.

In this episode of Talking Politics, Nistula Hebbar highlights the differences between the vote base of Congress and the BJP, and the challenges posed by the AAP in the upcoming Gujarat elections.