Samyukt Kisan Morcha to campaign against BJP during Gujarat Assembly election

November 17, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has decided to campaign against the BJP in the Gujarat Assembly elections, raising various issues of farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

SKM leaders told presspersons in New Delhi on Thursday that though none of them will contest polls, they will issue an appeal to voters urging them to questions political parties. The SKM has also decided to launch a national campaign on the second anniversary of the farmers’ protests urging the Centre to implement all the promises it made before withdrawing the protests last December.

Addressing a press conference, SKM leader and All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said the SKM will campaign against the BJP in Gujarat.

“In Gujarat, SKM constituents will not take part in the polls. But we will campaign against the BJP in the polls. We will appeal to the voters to ask political parties about their stand on debt waiver and the SKM. If the response is positive, then vote for that party. We will urge the people to ask political parties about Minimum Support Price too,” Mr. Mollah said.

Issues like lumpy skin disease and problems of cotton and groundnut farmers are also likely to find place in the SKM campaign.

Trending

The SKM also gave a call to farmers to hold marchs to Raj Bhavan across the country and submit a memorandums to President Droupadi Murmu demanding legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, freedom from Indebtedness through a comprehensive loan waiver scheme, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill. It also asked them to demand the dismissal of and legal action against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Other demands include comprehensive crop insurance scheme, pension of ₹5,000 per month to all marginal, small and medium scale farmers and agricultural workers, withdrawal about 46,000 cases filed against farmers during the protests and for compensation to families of all farmers who died during the protests.

The SKM also condemned the Centre’s “hurried attempt” to clear GM mustard seeds and said it is a move to facilitate corporate profiteering through seed monopoly, without adequate scientific research on the impact on environment, nature and on life of humans and livestock. “We will step up protests against GM mustard,” Mr. Mollah said.