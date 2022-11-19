No place for those defaming Gujarat: PM Modi

November 19, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday again warned the people of his home State of Gujarat to “beware of a gang that defames Gujarat and its people”, while stressing that the people of Gujarat will give no space to “such a gang” in the State. He said this while addressing a public rally organised by the BJP for electioneering at Valsad in the State.

Mr. Modi first led a huge roadshow in the industrial town of Vapi and then addressed the rally, his second after the announcement of the election schedule for the State Assembly polls.

“Be aware of the people who want to defame Gujarat and are speaking against us. They are trying to defame Gujarat and Gujaratis. They are also trying to defame our State in foreign countries,” Mr. Modi said, repeating the claim he had made earlier on November 6 in the tribal pocket of Mota Pondha in south Gujarat.

Praising the people of Gujarat, he said Gujaratis would never harm anyone and their peace-loving nature endeared them to wherever they settled.

“Tell them to stop using such language. The people of Gujarat have never tried to hurt anybody. Wherever they went, they mingled with local people like sugar is dissolved in milk. If somebody comes from outside, they have embraced them,” he said.

The Prime Minister arrived in Gujarat to campaign for the BJP ahead of the Assembly polls. After he landed in the Union Territory of Daman, he entered Gujarat at Vapi to hold a roadshow, and then addressed the rally in Valsad.

He will be in the State till November 21 to hold eight rallies, and Saurashtra and south Gujarat seats which will go to the polls in the first phase on December 1.

In his speech in Valsad, the Prime Minister talked about his government’s achievements, and development works initiated by the State and Central governments.

He talked about cheap mobile data, successful start-ups, new welfare schemes for tribals, fishermen and women, etc.

He also exuded confidence over the BJP’s victory in the polls and said that the people of Gujarat had always blessed him and the BJP with votes.

In south Gujarat, Valsad and other adjoining districts of Tapi, Dangs and Navsari have a total of 12 Assembly constituencies, of which the BJP had won seven in the 2017 elections, while the Congress had secured five seats.

There are eight Assembly seats reserved for the tribals as the districts are dominated by tribal communities, who form around 15% of the State’s total population, and there are 27 reserved seats for Scheduled Tribes across the State.