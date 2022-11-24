  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Instead of cursing Congress, PM should speak about BJP’s ‘misrule’ in Gujarat, says Kharge

Gujarat demands answers on accountability for the last 27 years, the Congress president said

November 24, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on the party during the campaign in Gujarat, saying that instead of cursing the Congress, he should speak about the BJP's "misrule" in the State.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday had sought to corner the Congress for not supporting a tribal woman, Droupadi Murmu, in the presidential poll. He had also lashed out at the opposition party, accusing it of engaging in vote bank politics, nepotism, sectarianism and supporting “anti-social elements” during its rule in Gujarat.

ALSO READ
Gujarat polls | 21% candidates in first phase facing criminal cases; AAP tops list, followed by Congress, BJP: Report

Hitting back at the PM, Mr. Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi, “Narendra Modi ji, instead of cursing the Congress, speak on the misrule of the BJP!”

“Why was the future of the children of Gujarat spoiled? Why Gujarat ranks 29th among 30 States in malnourished, underweight children? Why is it at 19th place in infant mortality rate?” he said.

Gujarat demands answers on accountability for the last 27 years, the Congress president said.

Voting to elect a new 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases — December 1 (89 seats) and 5 (93 seats) — and ballots will be counted on December 8.

A total of 1,621 candidates are in the fray for the 182 seats.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Gujarat / Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.