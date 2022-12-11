  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Package | 7 Stories

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 | CSDS-Lokniti post-election survey

December 11, 2022 02:48 am | Updated 02:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. Three days after casting his vote for the 34th time, Negi died on November 5, 2022 at his home in Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh. He was 106.

Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. Three days after casting his vote for the 34th time, Negi died on November 5, 2022 at his home in Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh. He was 106. | Photo Credit: PTI

It happens rarely in the electoral contests in a State that a difference of less than one percentage of votes between the two key contestants, can contribute to one party scampering off to victory and the other left trailing behind. Himachal Pradesh provided one such example. The Congress was ahead of the BJP, by a wafer-thin vote share advantage and was able to win a majority of the seats in the Assembly. In such close contests, even the smallest of vote swings can lead to dramatically different results. The Lokniti-CSDS post-poll in Himachal Pradesh provides some indicators on what could have contributed to the Congress victory in this hill State.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur waves at supporters during an election rally in Karsog on November 10, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@jairamthakurbjp via PTI
Premium

Despite BJP loss, no visible anti-incumbency

Ramesh K. Chauhan,Nishtha Gupta
Cutout portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda are displayed at the venue of an election rally Dharamshala on November 9, 2022.
Premium

Lack of chief ministerial face did not become a hurdle this election

Suhas Palshikar
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra interacts with employees during their protest to demand the old pension scheme in Solan, Himachal Pradesh on October 14, 2022. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (left) looks on. Photo: Twitter/@INCHimachal via PTI
Premium

With OPS, Congress taps into Himachali sentiments

Nishtha Gupta,Vibha Attri
Congress supporters celebrate in Kullu on December 8, 2022.
Premium

Discontented farmers voted out the BJP in Himachal Pradesh

Aaliyia Malik,Jyoti Mishra
Congress supporters outside a counting centre in Dharamshala on December 8, 2022.
Premium

Did different regions vote differently?

Vibha Attri,Ramesh K. Chauhan
Congress leaders and workers celebrate the party’s lead in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections in Dehradun on December 8, 2022.
Premium

What mattered in a tight race in Himachal Pradesh?

Sandeep Shastri, Suhas Palshikar,Sanjay Kumar
Voters show their inked fingers after casting their votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections at Jaisinghpur in Kangra district on November 12, 2022.

The methodology of the post-poll survey in Himachal Pradesh

Related Topics

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 / Himachal Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.