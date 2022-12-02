Harbhajan Singh takes part in AAP roadshow in Gujarat along with Kejriwal, Mann

December 02, 2022 03:50 am | Updated 03:50 am IST - Ahmedabad

Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh on December 1 took part in the roadshow of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Ahmedabad along with senior party leaders and Chief Ministers of Delhi and Punjab Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann ahead of the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly election.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he expected the “same love” in Gujarat which he received as a cricketer. He also urged people to remember December 8, the date election results, if they wanted free electricity.

" Kem Chho [How are you]?....The result on December 8 should be such that it fills everyone with joy," Mr. Singh said.

"I hope we will be able to serve you and will be of some use to you," he added.

The former cricketer was flanked by Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Mann in an open vehicle.

The AAP is contesting 181 out of 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat. Mr. Singh and Mr. Mann also held roadshows at Mansa, Vijapur and Visnagar.

Mr. Mann said while nobody knew when the achhe din (good days) promised by other parties would arrive, sachhe din (days of truthfulness) would arrive on December 8.

"These people [BJP leaders] say there is double engine [BJP government in Centre as well as State], but when only one engine is good, what is the need for double engine? Gujarat needs a new engine, not a double engine," Mr. Mann said.

His government had implemented the Old Pension Scheme in Punjab, but it was not applicable in Gujarat because more and more people were being employed on contractual basis, the Punjab Chief Minister said.

"The AAP will end the outsourcing system. There will be government jobs and lifelong pension," he added.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the ruling BJP did not have any plan for the people of Gujarat.

"When you ask them what you did for 27 years, they only abuse Kejriwal. But that does not fill the people's stomachs. The stomach will be filled only when money comes into their hands, and an AAP government will put money in your hands," he said.