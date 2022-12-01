  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs. Belgium LIVE: Line-ups released

Gujarat voters take gas cylinders to polling centres to protest against inflation

Voting was held for 89 seats across 19 districts of Gujarat's south and Saurashtra-Kutch regions on December 1

December 01, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
File image used for representative purpose only.

File image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cooking gas cylinders became a symbol of protest against price rise in Gujarat on Thursday as some voters carried them to polling stations during the first phase of the Assembly election.

Ranjit Mundhva went to the polling station in Rajkot South constituency with a cow and a calf to highlight the plight of his cow-rearing Maldhari community because of the lumpy virus outbreak.

Some voters were in celebratory mood — a marriage party visited a polling centre in Dhasa village in Botad district with ‘band-baja’ before the wedding took place.

A Congress leader and an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate rode bicycles to cast their votes in Amreli and Rajkot cities.

Surat resident Jasmin Merchant reached a polling station in Varachha Road constituency with a gas cylinder on his shoulder.

His ‘master’ asked him to ‘touch the feet’ of a petrol tank and gas cylinder before leaving for the polling station, he said. "The gas cylinder appeared in my dream at night and said it also wanted to cast vote, so I am taking it with me," Mr. Merchant told reporters in a sarcastic tone.

Congress MLA and former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani too carried a gas cylinder on a bicycle to an Amreli booth.

"The 27 years of BJP rule has ruined Gujarat. Inflation has affected people badly. The prices of petrol and diesel have crossed ₹100 while a gas cylinder is available for ₹1,100. How will the poor survive? My vote is to defeat inflation, slowdown, joblessness and end the corrupt and atrocious government of the BJP," Mr. Dhanani told reporters.

ALSO READ
Gujarat polls | Don't repeat mistake committed post-Independence, bring BJP to power: PM Modi urges voters

His daughter, a first-time voter, also rode a bicycle with a tin of edible oil to register protest against inflation.

Dinesh Joshi, AAP's candidate from Rajkot West, also rode a bicycle to the polling station, carrying a gas cylinder and tin of edible oil.

Junagadh city Congress president Amit Patel walked to the booth with a gas cylinder on his shoulder, but was stopped by the police from carrying it further.

Voting was held for 89 seats across 19 districts of Gujarat's south and Saurashtra-Kutch regions on Thursday. The second phase will be held on December 5. Counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Related Topics

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 / prices

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.