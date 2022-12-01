Gujarat polls | Don't repeat mistake committed post-Independence, bring BJP to power: PM Modi urges voters

December 01, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Himmatnagar

PM Modi told the audience that he wants to put Gujarat in the league of developed nations in the next 25 years

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign roadshow for Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad on December 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Gujarat to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the State and not to repeat the "mistake" committed after the country's Independence, an apparent reference to the long rule of the Congress.

He said the BJP Government was necessary to build a strong foundation for India when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence 25 years from now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi, while addressing an election rally in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, said, "This election is not just about forming a government here for five years. The country has completed 75 years of Independence. You must keep in mind where India will be 25 years from now. This election is all about making a government which would strengthen the foundation of the country for the next 25 years."

Also Read | On poll-eve, BJP attacks Congress over Kharge’s ‘Raavan’ jibe at Modi

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Voting for 93 seats out of the total 182, including Himmatnagar, will be held on December 5 in the second phase.

ALSO READ
Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 live updates | Voting ends in first phase

"Everyone says that India would have been moving in a different direction had Sardar Patel been the country's first prime minister. We have already begun the course correction and have put the country in the right direction with so much hard work. Therefore, we cannot afford to commit the same mistake that was committed at the time of India's Independence," he said.

The Prime Minister also told the audience that he wants to put Gujarat in the league of developed nations in the next 25 years.

Taking potshots at Congress leaders, Mr. Modi said that although people of Delhi consume Gujarat's milk and salt, they use abusive language after landing here.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US