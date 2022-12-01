Gujarat polls | Don't repeat mistake committed post-Independence, bring BJP to power: PM Modi urges voters

December 01, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Himmatnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Gujarat to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the State and not to repeat the "mistake" committed after the country's Independence, an apparent reference to the long rule of the Congress.

He said the BJP Government was necessary to build a strong foundation for India when the country celebrates 100 years of Independence 25 years from now.

Mr. Modi, while addressing an election rally in Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, said, "This election is not just about forming a government here for five years. The country has completed 75 years of Independence. You must keep in mind where India will be 25 years from now. This election is all about making a government which would strengthen the foundation of the country for the next 25 years."

Voting for 93 seats out of the total 182, including Himmatnagar, will be held on December 5 in the second phase.

"Everyone says that India would have been moving in a different direction had Sardar Patel been the country's first prime minister. We have already begun the course correction and have put the country in the right direction with so much hard work. Therefore, we cannot afford to commit the same mistake that was committed at the time of India's Independence," he said.

The Prime Minister also told the audience that he wants to put Gujarat in the league of developed nations in the next 25 years.

Taking potshots at Congress leaders, Mr. Modi said that although people of Delhi consume Gujarat's milk and salt, they use abusive language after landing here.