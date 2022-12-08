Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 | Kandhal Jadeja leads in Kutiyana marking SP’s first possible win in the State

December 08, 2022 12:50 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Kandhal Jadeja is leading ahead of BJP’s Dheliben Odedera, who was seen as the main challenger.

The Hindu Bureau

Samajwadi Party candidate from Kutiana Kandhal Jadeja in Teri Village near Kutiana, Gujarat ahead of Gujarat Assembly 2022 Elections. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Samajwadi Party candidate Kandhal Jadeja is leading in Kutiyana seat, marking the first possible win for the party in Gujarat.

Mr. Jadeja is riding on the popularity of his mother Santokben Sarmanbhai Jadeja, the late don whose story got a Bollywood retelling as Shabana Azmi’s “Godmother”.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Gujarat election result live updates | Trends suggest BJP headed for a sweeping victory

Mr. Jadeja represents the Kutiyana seat, which his mother won in 1990. The Assembly constituency is barely 40 km from Mahatma Gandhi’s birthplace of Porbandar but the constituency is more well known for its controversial legislator.

It doesn’t matter which party he contests from, he wins. In 2012 and 2017, he won from NCP ticket. He switched to SP after NCP denied him a ticket since he voted for the BJP candidate in the 2020 Rajya Sabha polls, despite the NCP supporting Congress.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“In the Rajya Sabha elections, I voted for the BJP so that my work in the constituency doesn’t suffer. For any public work, you need the help of the State government or the Centre,” says Kandhal bhai, who had several criminal cases lodged against him.

Being from the dominant Mer community — who are said to have been part of feudal militia in the erstwhile princely state of Porbandar apart from being agriculturists — Kandhal  bhai has a natural advantage as his community forms the bulk of the voters.

But over the years, the two-time MLA has also acquired a reputation of being an accessible leader who can break through the red tape of officialdom and get any work done.

In an earlier interview with the news agency ANI, he said: , “My mother, father, and uncle all were MLAs from Kutiyana and used to work for the poor. They worked for all the communities of the society.”

When asked if people will vote for him out of fear or love, given his family background, he said, “If you had asked me this in ‘80s-’90s, I would have said - out of fear. There was a ballot paper then. Now there is EVM. People vote for me due to my work. Everyone here knows me as I have spent my entire life here. This is my mother’s village.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US