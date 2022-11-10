Gujarat Congress unit could have not focused on polls if Bharat Jodo Yatra entered State: Jairam Ramesh

Raut’s bail order shows that the Enforcement Directorate is not an independent institution, but a political weapon in the hands of Modi and Shah, he said

In case Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra had entered poll-bound Gujarat, the entire Congress party cadre there would have been involved in making arrangements for the foot march instead of focusing on the elections, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.

Responding to a query on why poll-bound States of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh were not on the route chosen for the 150-day padayatra, the senior Congress leader clarified “forget about Himachal Pradesh, the padayatra could have not reached there before elections, but had it been through Gujarat, the entire State unit could have been involved in the task and instead of focusing on elections.”

Mr. Gandhi wanted to walk from down south to north, and routes were decided accordingly, he said.

Sanjay Raut’s bail

Sharing his opinion on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s bail, Mr. Ramesh said that the 150-page bail order indicates that the Enforcement Directorate is a ‘political weapon’ in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Raut’s bail order shows that the Enforcement Directorate is not an independent institution, but a political weapon in the hands of Modi and Shah,” Mr. Ramesh claimed.

“The court itself has mentioned in the order that his arrest was illegal. It has made it clear that the central agency is being used to intimidate, threaten and create fear among political opponents. The order copy, which is currently being studied by our legal team, shows that ED is not no longer an independent institution, but a political weapon in the hands of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” he said.

“ Modi sarkar ke doo bhai - ED aur CBI (ED and CBI are the two brothers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government),” he said while interacting with presspersons in Nanded.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka hoped that Mr. Raut, his colleague in the Upper House, continue to target the Central government over various issues.

Stating that the Central government was making attempts to destroy the cooperative section to hurt the Congress and its ally Nationalist Congress Party, which are strong in the sector, Mr. Ramesh said “Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also minister of cooperation, is trying to centralise the section to hurt the Congress and the NCP.”