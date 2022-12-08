Gujarat CM will take oath on December 12 in presence of PM Modi, Amit Shah

December 08, 2022 01:59 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - Ahmedabad

State BJP Chief CR Patil in a press conference said Gujarat’s chief minister will take oath at 2 p.m. on December 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath ceremony.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel proclaimed victory and said the results of Gujarat Elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service, he said.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the voters of the state for giving me a historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly Elections as a stamp of unwavering faith on the Bharatiya Janata Party. Heartiest congratulations to workers and the top leadership of the party who worked tirelessly with the resolve of public service, he added.

Even as the counting of votes for 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat is underway, the BJP is poised for a landslide victory.

The polls were held in two phases with 89 seats voting on December 1, while the second phase of polling was held on December 5 in 92 Assembly segments. Gujarat registered a voter turnout of 64.33% for the recently-concluded elections, a drop of over 4% compared with the turnout registered in the last Assembly polls in 2017.