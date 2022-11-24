Gujarat Assembly polls | This election is about deciding Gujarat's fate for next 25 years: PM Modi

November 24, 2022 01:15 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - Palanpur

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel during an Election rally in Vadodara ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections on November 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat is all about deciding the state's destiny for the next 25 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a poll rally in Palanpur town of Banaskantha district in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, Mr. Modi said though many developmental works have been carried out so far by the ruling BJP in Gujarat and the Centre, time has come to take a "giant leap".

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Voting in Banaskantha district will be held in the second phase on December 5.

"This election is not about who will become an MLA or whose government will come. This election is all about deciding Gujarat's destiny for the next 25 years," Mr. Modi said. The PM said he was making efforts to put Gujarat in the league of developed nations.

"Time has come to take a giant leap now. And, I need your support to form a strong government in Gujarat. You don't have to tell me your issues because I grew up here and I very well understand those issues. I appeal to you to make the BJP victorious in all the seats of Banaskantha," said Mr. Modi, the BJP's star campaigner for the Gujarat polls.

He said the BJP government in Gujarat has focussed on tourism, environment, water, cattle-rearing and nutrition aspects for the overall development of Banaskantha and the surrounding region.

"In a very short span, we were able to solve the issues of water scarcity and electricity. Youngsters aged 20 to 25 years may not even know today how bad the situation was a few decades back," Mr. Modi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US