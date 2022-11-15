Gujarat Assembly polls | Rahul Gandhi part of Congress’ list of 40 star campaigners

November 15, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - New Delhi

In a response to remarks about a poor campaign in Modi’s home State, party spokesperson says their campaign is robust and will continue

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, in Hingoli district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the 40 star campaigners the party announced on November 15, 2022 for the Gujarat assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gandhi, who has been leading the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra for the past 69 days, has not campaigned in the election-ready States of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Other key star campaigners include Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Keral Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Ministers Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Ashok Chavan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, AICC in-charge for party affairs in Gujarat Raghu Sharma and Gujarat leader Shatisinh Gohil, Jagdish Thakor, Sukhram Rathva, Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Mothvadia and Jignesh Mevani will also campaign for the party as star campaigners.

Under attack for a low-key campaign in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State, the Congress claimed that their silent campaign is going on.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

“Our campaign in Gujarat is a robust one, is a strong one, it is continuing,” said party spokesperson Anshul Avijit.

“The Gujarat Model of Development is an extreme failure, it is a corrupted model, distorted and contorted model of development. The model of development is that you benefit a few industrialists and leave behind the rest and that leads to a lot of inequity, lot of social and economic disparity,” he added.

Mr. Avijit said the recent Morbi tragedy highlighted that story of cronyism where a watch-maker is given the contract to maintain a large-scale suspension bridge. “This happened in the ventilator scam as well during the COVID….The High Court continuously indicted the Government of Gujarat for their mismanagement of Covid,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US