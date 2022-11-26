  1. EPaper
Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 | BJP releases manifesto, promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in State

The party’s manifesto also promised to create an anti-radicalisation cell to identify and eliminate potential threats.

November 26, 2022 01:04 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - Ahmedabad

The Hindu Bureau
BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar, on November 26, 2022.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during release of the party manifesto for Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar, on November 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto on November 26, 2022, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

The party pledged to completely implement the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Committee’s recommendation. The manifesto also promised to create an Anti-Radicalisation Cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of terrorist organisations and anti-India forces.

The party also pledged to enact the Gujarat Recovery of Damages of Public and Private Properties Act to recover damages done to public and private properties by anti-social elements during riots, violent protests, unrest, etc.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal had promised that his party will provide free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in Gujarat along with 24/7 uninterrupted power supply. 

Elections to the 182-member Assembly would be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 for 89 and 93 seats respectively. The ruling BJP is contesting in all 182 seats, while the Congress has fielded candidates in 179 seats and left three seats for its alliance partner NCP. However, the NCP is contesting only in two seats as its candidate from Devgarh Baria opted out of the race, withdrawing his nomination papers on Monday.

