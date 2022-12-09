Gujarat Assembly poll results | NOTA votes down by over 9%

  1. EPaper
The highest number of 7,331 NOTA votes were polled in Khedbrahma seat, followed by 5,213 in Danta and 5,093 in Chhota Udaipur.

December 09, 2022 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The NOTA button on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). File photo

The NOTA button on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). File photo | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

The share of ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections fell by more than nine per cent from 2017, with the highest of 7,331 such votes polled in Khedbrahma seat this time.

According to Election Commission data, 5,01,202 or 1.5 per cent votes polled this election in the state were NOTA, down from 5,51,594 in the 2017 assembly elections.

The highest number of 7,331 NOTA votes were polled in Khedbrahma seat, followed by 5,213 in Danta and 5,093 in Chhota Udaipur.

The Devgadhbaria seat saw 4,821 NOTA votes, Shehra 4,708, Nizar 4,465, Bardoli 4,211, Daskroi 4,189, Dharamppur 4,189, Choryasi 4,169, Sankheda 4,143, Vadodara City 4,022 and Kaprada 4,020, among others.

The BJP bagged 156 seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. It garnered a vote share of nearly 53 per cent, which was the highest for the party in the western state.

The BJP, which bagged 99 seats in the 2017 Assembly polls with a 49.1 per cent vote share, surpassed its previous best showing of 127 seats in 2002 when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister.

