Gujarat Assembly elections | Amid garlic and groundnut, there is little certainty in Saurashtra’s political harvest

November 26, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - GONDAL (RAJKOT)

Amid neatly arranged bags of dried garlic and piles of groundnut at the Gondal agricultural produce marketing committee (APMC) market, a group of farmers are relaxing after selling off their produce on a Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the biggest agricultural hub in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, barely 35 kms from Rajkot city, there are hardly any signs that the area is going to the polls on December 1.

With 48 out of the State’s 182 Assembly seats, the region is important for all parties. For the Congress, it is crucial to repeat as many as possible of its 2017 tally of 28 seats from here, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focussed on wresting back its support and the Aam Admi Party (AAP) has emerged as the new challenger.

Falling farm profits

Asked about the issues dominating these elections, the group of farmers get into an animated discussion before responding to this reporter.

“We [farmers] are unhappy about the prices that our commodities fetch. Our cost of production is going up, be it diesel or fertiliser, but the rates are lower than what we used to get,” says Jamanbhai Sanghani, a farmer from Kalavad who owns 40 bighas of land. “Today, I have had to sell groundnut for ₹1,170 for 20 kg whereas earlier we would sell at ₹1,400-1,500,” he adds.

Sitting next to him, Bhanjibhai Mavji, a farmer from Visaman village of Paddhari taluka, complains about the timing when they get power from the government to run their pump sets. “Power supply is given post midnight, sometimes at 1 a.m. We don’t get to sleep since we have to ensure that our fields are watered when there is power,” he says, adding that the BJP had promised to supply agricultural power during the daytime but has not yet delivered.

Two other farmers, who do not want to share their names, talk about the importance of free power and higher education that is subsidised by the government. “The Dilli party has promised this in Gujarat also,” one of them says, referring to the AAP.

Contrasting campaigns

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress’ impressive performance was driven by rural voters, the bulk of whom are farmers. But a high-pitched campaign by the AAP and a relatively low-key one by the Congress has changed the public discourse about who is the challenger to the BJP’s 27-year-old rule in the State this time around.

Bhanjibhai, a supporter of the Congress, says that the party is raising issues among people through door-to-door campaigns and khatla parishad or charpoy meetings.

“People are angry over inflation and the cost of living, but the BJP doesn’t even want to talk. Only Congress is raising these issues,” he says.

Barely 50 metres away, a group of traders, who buy agricultural commodities in auctions at the Gondal APMC market, acknowledges both the anti-incumbency sentiment and the allegations of corruption among junior functionaries of the BJP.

No credible alternative

But they argue that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and the lack of any credible alternative gives the BJP a clear edge.

“There are problems in every party and there may be some issues with the BJP as well. But as a Hindu, I feel I cannot vote for any other party,” says Pravinbhai Patel, who trades in garlic, coriander and cumin seeds.

His friend Popatbhai Vaghasiya, who owns a factory for dehydrating onion and garlic, however, takes a more nuanced view. “These elections are not as easy as it seems and the BJP cannot be complacent,” he says, referring to the rather silent mood of the voters on the ground.