Gujarat Assembly elections | 1,112 nomination forms valid for second phase polls to be held on December 5

November 19, 2022 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Scrutiny of nomination papers for the 93 seats, where Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in second phase was taken up on Nov. 18, said an official

PTI

A worker adjust life size cutouts of political leaders — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil— at a election material-related store in Surat, Gujarat on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

A total of 1,112 nomination forms were found to be valid for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held on December 5, an official said on November 19.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for the 93 seats, where elections will be held in the second phase was taken up on Nov. 18, he said.

Also read: Gujarat poll results will pave way for Modi as PM in 2024, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

“A total of 1,515 forms were received for the second phase, out of which 1,112 were held valid,” a statement from the office of the State’s Chief Electoral Officer said.

The first phase of the election for 89 seats will take place on December 1. Counting of votes for all 182 Assembly elections will take place on December 8.

Also read: Gujarat Assembly polls | Rahul Gandhi part of Congress' list of 40 star campaigners

In the 2017 Assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 99 seats, followed by 77 by the Congress. However, the Opposition party suffered defections with as many as 20 legislators resigning over the last five years, many of them winning bypolls on BJP tickets.

