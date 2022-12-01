Gujarat Assembly election 2022 | Congress asks ECI to investigate State Police role in securing EVMs post polling

December 01, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Congress has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to investigate allegations that officers of the Gujarat Police would be in charge of securing the electronic voting machines (EVM) after polling and that the jawans of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), that has been deployed for the Gujarat Assembly elections, have been asked to maintain a distance from polling booths after the voting is completed.

“While several battalions of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) were deployed in the State of Gujarat on election duty, it has been brought to our attention through various sources that the soldiers who were deployed on poll duties are in fact being directed to maintain a certain distance from the polling booth,” read the Congress complaint.

The complaint was sent by Pranav Jha, All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and a coordinator in the Congress president’s office, on November 30, hours before the first phase of voting began on Thursday.

“Post completion of polling process, the soldiers have additionally been directed not to accompany the electronic voting machines to their respective secured storage places, and that specifically two officers of the Gujarat Police will be in charge of securing the EVMs. If the above allegations are found to be true, an essential and fundamental feature of a democracy - conducting free and fair elections - shall be threatened. The use of police officers who are in direct control of the ruling party of the State cannot therefore be allowed to accompany the ballot boxes to their secure locations in the absence of a third neutral party (TSR soldiers),” the complaint said.

“We urge you to kindly initiate a thorough investigation into these serious allegations of electoral fraud in the state of Gujarat threatening to violate the entire Indian democracy,” it added.