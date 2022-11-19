Election Commission relieves U.P. IAS officer from Gujarat Assembly polls observer duty

November 19, 2022 01:08 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

Commission takes serious view of Abhishek Singh’s Instagram posts where he can be seen posing with his official vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

Abhishek Singh had been appointed as the General Observer for Gujarat’s Bapunagar and Asarwa Assembly constituencies. Photo: Instagram/abhishek_as_it_is

Taking “a very serious view” of what it termed a “publicity stunt”, the Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday directed the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to immediately relieve an Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer from the post of General Observer for the upcoming Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhishek Singh, a 2011-batch officer, was relieved for posting multiple pictures where he can be seen posing in front of an official vehicle bearing a plaque declaring his status as General Observer on his Instagram account, according to EC sources.

Mr. Singh, who had been appointed as the General Observer for Gujarat’s Bapunagar and Asarwa Assembly constituencies located in the Ahmedabad district, was directed to “immediately” leave the poll-bound State which goes to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 – and report to his parent cadre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

EC sources said the 2010-batch Karnataka cadre officer Krishan Bajpai will now also oversee the Assembly constituencies apart from the ones originally assigned to him.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  4. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested
  5. National Conference to see a churn as Farooq Abdullah may step down

The Commission, according to sources, had taken “a very serious view” of the matter and, in addition to relieving him as Observer, also debarred him from any election-related duties till further orders.

In response to the incident, Mr. Singh has tweeted: “I accept the Hon’ble ECI’s decision with all humility. Though I believe there’s nothing wrong in this post. A public servant, in a car bought by public’s money, reporting for public duty, with public officials, communicating it to the public. It is neither publicity nor a stunt!”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US