Counting of Gujarat Assembly polls at 37 centres

The Election Commission of India has made elaborate security arrangements for the counting process

December 07, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

Mahesh Langa
Security personnel outside a strong room at the Gujarat Arts and Science College where EVMs are stored in Ahmedabad on December 6, 2022.

Security personnel outside a strong room at the Gujarat Arts and Science College where EVMs are stored in Ahmedabad on December 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

For the Gujarat Assembly polls, votes will be counted at 37 counting centres amidst tight security and in the presence of Election Commission of India (ECI)-appointed observers across the State. 

The poll body has made elaborate security arrangements and completed all preparations for the counting process, and the entire counting process at 37 centres will be videotaped. 

According to details shared by officials of the ECI, for the counting process, 182 counting observers and as many election officials will be posted at the every counting centre, while every table in the counting centres will have a micro-observer, a counting supervisor and a counting assistant.

The State Assembly polls were held in two phases, with polling for the first phase in 89 seats held on December 1, and for the remaining 93 seats on December 5. 

The elections witnessed a turnout of 64.33%, the lowest in the last 10 years. Of the 4.9 crore registered voters, only 3.16 crore voted in the elections. 

For 182 Assembly seats, the ruling BJP contested all seats, while the new entrant in the State’s political landscape, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contested 181 seats. The main Opposition party, the Congress, contested 179 seats, while its alliance partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), contested in two seats.

A total of 1,621 candidates are in the fray for the elections to 182 Assembly seats. 

