Congress files complaint with child rights body against PM Modi for ‘using’ a minor child for Gujarat political campaign

November 22, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - New Delhi

A 57-second video clip uploaded on Twitter showed a seven-year-old young girl, standing next to PM Modi, reciting a poem in Gujarati to praise the work of the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a young BJP supporter during the campaign of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gujarat. | Photo Credit: PTI via @BJP4Gujarat

The Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for violating Election Commission (EC) guidelines with regard to prohibiting minor children from political campaigns.

“This is an open and shut case of violation of child rights and misuse of children for electioneering by the PM himself. NCPCR & EC are on severe test now,” tweeted Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress complaint comes a day after a 57-second video clip showing a seven-year-old young girl, standing next to Mr. Modi, reciting a poem in Gujarati to praise the work of the BJP.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who also heads the social media department, filed the complaint with the NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo.

“We have lodged a complaint before @KanoongoPriyank of @NCPCR against misuse of children for election & political campaign by PM Modi in Gujarat. Have also marked a copy to @ECISVEEP for violation of model code of conduct. Mr. Kanoongo, you have been conspicuously quiet. Why,” asked Ms. Shrinate on Twitter while sharing her four-page complaint.

“On 21.11.2022, a video clip was uploaded on the social media platform av Twitter by the official handle of Bharatiya Janata Party [@BJP4India] (https://twitter.com/BJP4india/status/1594685304212180992) and many other users, including, the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan [Twitter Handle <dpradhanbjp>], which showed Shri. Narendra Modi ji and a minor girl (wearing the scarf of the Bharatiya Janata Party) campaigning for BJP,” Ms. Shrinate wrote in her official complaint.

Referring to the NCPCR’s earlier objection to the presence of children at Bharat Jodo Yatra , she added, “We hope that that concern was not selective and that you shall take the strictest and immediate action against the offenders in question who have egregiously, and without a shred of doubt, used a minor child for express campaign purposes”.

