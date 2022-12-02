  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: South Korea beats Portugal 2-1, both qualify for last 16

Congress Chief Kharge slams BJP for ‘anti-Dalit, anti-tribal’ mindset

Five lakh vacancies in government, semi-public institutions in Gujarat have not been filled by the ruling BJP because half the jobs will go to Dalits, adivasis and OBCs, alleges Mr. Kharge

December 02, 2022 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting while campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad on November 28.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting while campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad on November 28. | Photo Credit: PTI

Taking on the BJP in Gujarat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling party of not filling government job vacancies in the State because half of them will go to aspirants from Dalit, tribal and other backward caste communities.

Campaigning for the Assembly elections for the seats going to the polls in the second phase on December 5, the newly elected president of the Opposition party took on the ruling party on governance issues, claiming that the ruling party’s leaders seek to deflect attention from the issues related to governance, inflation and unemployment. 

He added that BJP leaders, including the PM, want to polarise the electorate instead of talking about their performance in the government in the State and at the Centre. 

He claimed that the BJP government in Gujarat was not filling up five lakh posts in government and semi-government departments and State institutions because half of them will go to aspirants from Dalit, tribal and other backward caste (OBC) communities.

“On one hand there is inflation and on the other hand unemployment. There is no job for the poor. All the jobs are either daily wages or contract basis. Today, five lakh posts in government and semi-government institutions are vacant in Gujarat,” said Mr. Kharge, asking why those posts had not been filled up for years by the BJP government in the State. 

“Why don’t you fill up the posts? Because if they fill these five lakh jobs, then adivasis, Scheduled Castes and backwards or OBCs will get 50% of these jobs. This is why they do not want to fill them up,” he added. 

Mr. Kharge, addressing an election rally in the Scheduled Tribe (ST)-reserved Assembly constituency of Bhiloda in north Gujarat ahead of the second phase of polling on December 5, alleged that the BJP-ruled State has seen a 17% rise in cases of atrocities against Dalits and adivasis or tribals. 

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and local leaders talk about a “double engine” government, a term often used by the BJP to highlight the benefits of having the same party in power at the Centre and the States, and questioned why this “engine” had failed, leading to Gujarat having three Chief Ministers in six years.

According to Mr. Kharge, the BJP has brought in an army of five Chief Ministers, 40 Central Ministers and 150 Ministers of neighbouring States to campaign against the Congress in Gujarat. 

He asked the BJP to present its report card of governance after being in power in the State for over 20 years, instead of asking the Congress what it had done while it was in power before 1995. 

Related Topics

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 / election / politics (general) / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.