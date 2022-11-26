BJP ‘misusing’ children for polls, says Congress

November 26, 2022 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

In a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, the Congress party said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were “misusing” children in their Gujarat election campaign.

“A Congress delegation met with the Election Commission this evening to highlight the PM’s misuse of children for campaign purposes. ECI has assured us that action shall be taken,“ tweeted Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh.

The complaint to the poll panel comes days after the opposition party filed a complaint to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding the same issue.

Earlier this week, a 57-second video clip went viral in which a young girl standing next to Mr. Modi recited a poem in Gujarati to praise the work of the BJP.

“We also hope against hope that the NCPCR finds its spine somehow and issues a notice to the PM,” Mr. Ramesh added.