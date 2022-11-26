  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP ‘misusing’ children for polls, says Congress

The complaint follows viral video clip of young girl praising BJP in a Gujarati poem while standing next to the PM, and comes days after the Congress filed a similar grievance with the NCPCR

November 26, 2022 06:20 am | Updated 06:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Dehgam, Gandhinagar district. The Congress said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were “misusing” children in their Gujarat election campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Dehgam, Gandhinagar district. The Congress said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were “misusing” children in their Gujarat election campaign | Photo Credit: PTI

In a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday, the Congress party said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were “misusing” children in their Gujarat election campaign.

“A Congress delegation met with the Election Commission this evening to highlight the PM’s misuse of children for campaign purposes. ECI has assured us that action shall be taken,“ tweeted Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh.

The complaint to the poll panel comes days after the opposition party filed a complaint to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) regarding the same issue.

Earlier this week, a 57-second video clip went viral in which a young girl standing next to Mr. Modi recited a poem in Gujarati to praise the work of the BJP.

“We also hope against hope that the NCPCR finds its spine somehow and issues a notice to the PM,” Mr. Ramesh added.

Related Topics

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.