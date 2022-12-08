AAP has become a national party: MP Sanjay Singh

December 08, 2022 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - Ahmedabad

“In 10 years, the AAP has become a national party. The AAP got so many votes in Gujarat that it has now become a national party. In Gujarat, people have given 35 lakh votes to the AAP till now and have made AAP a national part,.” AAP MP Sanjay Singh said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Election results in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and by-election in Uttar Pradesh show that political winds are changing in the country”, he added.

Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting the Gujarat Assembly polls from Khambhalia, is trailing from his seat against his BJP opponent who is leading with a margin of 14,761 votes in the latest trends.

Earlier in the day, Mr Singh had said that the party has penetrated into the “bastion of the BJP” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also thanked the people of Gujarat for enabling the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit to become a “national party”.

Calling Gujarat a “lab” of the BJP, Mr. Singh said that the AAP has “penetrated” the fort.