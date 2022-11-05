AAP declares 21 more candidates for Gujarat polls, 139 names announced so far

In the list announced on Saturday, the party has fielded its young leader Karsan Bhadarka from Manavadar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced 21 more candidates on Saturday, increasing the number of candidates announced to 139 for the Assembly polls in Gujarat.

Its list of candidates was released in Gujarat by the State AAP office. According to sources in the party , its remaining 43 candidates will likely be announced within a week.

In the list announced on Saturday, the party has fielded its young leader Karsan Bhadarka from Manavadar from where former minister Jawahar Chavda is a sitting MLA. Both Chavda and Bhadarka are from Ahir (Yadav) community belonging to OBC in the State while the Congress candidate is Arvind Ladani, a Kadva Patel leader.

However, the AAP’s CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi has not yet been fielded from any seat so far. Sources claim he is likely to be fielded from Jam Khambhalia seat in Saurashtra region as his village is near Khambhalia.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held roadshows in Anjar and Ahmedabad respectively. Mr.Kejriwal was in Kutch to campaign while Mr.Mann focused on eastern Ahmedabad.

On Friday, AAP announced its Chief Ministerial face, projecting former TV journalist-turned-politician Isudan Gadhvi ahead of the crucial polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State.